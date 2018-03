Villagers inspect the wreckage of a tourist bus and their devastated roadside stalls at an accident scene on a highway in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Mar 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR THAILAND OUT

At least 18 people died and around 30 others were injured when a bus crashed in northeastern Thailand, officials said Thursday.

The accident occurred Wednesday night on a bend with a steep slope in the district of Wang Nam Khieo, Nakhon Ratchasima province, a spokesperson for the Department of Disaster Prevention told Efe by telephone.