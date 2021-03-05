Jose Joaquín Tapia gets a ride on 03 March 2021 from the peripheral Mexico City community of Santiago Tulyehualco to the center of the capital borough of Xochimilco, where a center has been set up to vaccinate people aged 60 and over. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Alejandro, a 34-year-old driver, waits to transport a group of elderly individuals via minibus from the peripheral Mexico City community of Santiago Tulyehualco to the center of the capital borough of Xochimilco, where a center has been set up to vaccinate people aged 60 and over. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A group of elderly people in Mexico's capital wait on 03 March 2021 to be transported from the peripheral Mexico City community of Santiago Tulyehualco to the center of the capital borough of Xochimilco, where Covid-19 vaccines are being administered to people aged 60 and over. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Alejandro has been driving a public bus in Mexico's capital for eight years, but the service he is now providing - transporting elderly people from peripheral areas of this sprawling metropolis to a Covid-19 vaccination center - carries special meaning.

One of his customers, Jose Joaquin Tapia, wore a straw hat over his white hair as he boarded the "pesero" (urban minibus) on Wednesday in the community of Santiago Tulyehualco for a trip to the center of the southeastern Mexico City borough of Xochimilco, where vaccines are being administered to people 60 years and older.