Alejandro has been driving a public bus in Mexico's capital for eight years, but the service he is now providing - transporting elderly people from peripheral areas of this sprawling metropolis to a Covid-19 vaccination center - carries special meaning.
One of his customers, Jose Joaquin Tapia, wore a straw hat over his white hair as he boarded the "pesero" (urban minibus) on Wednesday in the community of Santiago Tulyehualco for a trip to the center of the southeastern Mexico City borough of Xochimilco, where vaccines are being administered to people 60 years and older.