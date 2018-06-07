The HDC-2 Grand Master, an SUV concept car from Hyundai Motor Co., is on display at the Busan Motor Show media day in Busan, South Korea, Jun. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Clio, a subcompact from Renault Samsung Motors Corp., is displayed at the Busan Motor Show media day in Busan, South Korea, Jun. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Essentia Concept, an electric concept car from Hyundai Motor Co.'s Genesis brand, is displayed at the Busan Motor Show media day in Busan, South Korea, Jun. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Equinox, an SUV concept car from GM Korea, is displayed at the Busan Motor Show media day in Busan, South Korea, Jun. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Busan Motor Show - one of South Korea's largest auto events - kicked off on Thursday with a media day.

The show will feature concept cars such as the Equinox, an SUV by GM Korea, and the Essentia, by Hyundai Motor Co.'s Genesis brand.