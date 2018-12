US President Donald J. Trump (L) First Lady Melania Trump (2L) along with former US President Barack Obama (3L), former First Lady Michelle Obama (4L), former US President Bill Clinton (4R), former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (3R), former US President Jimmy Carter (2R) and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter (R) attend the funeral services of former United States President George H. W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2018. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died in his Houston, Texas, USA, home surrounded by family and friends on 30 November 2018. The body will return to Houston for another funeral service before being transported by train to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for internment. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Former US President George W. Bush becomes emotional as he speaks at the State Funeral for his father, former US President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 December 2018. George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died in his Houston, Texas, USA, home surrounded by family and friends on 30 November 2018. The body will return to Houston for another funeral service before being transported by train to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for internment. EPA-EFE/ALEX BRANDON / POOL

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID J. PHILLIP / POOL

The Revend Dr. Russell J. Levenson Jr., rector of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, says a prayer over the casket of former President George H.W. Bush at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID J. PHILLIP / POOL

Former US President George W. Bush (L) and former First Lady Laura Bush (R) wave as they walk away after the casket of George H.W. Bush was moved from Special Air Mission 41 during the arrival ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 December 2018. George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died in his Houston, Texas, USA, home surrounded by family and friends on 30 November 2018. The body will return to Houston for another funeral service before being transported by train to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for internment. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The casket with the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush returned to the Ellington Field military base in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday to receive a final tribute from his family and friends on the following day.

The Mass will take place at 10.00 am local time (16.00 GMT) at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where he and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush who died in April of this year, attended service regularly.