A view of train tracks damaged by recent catastrophic bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, New South Wales, Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of a house and car damaged by recent catastrophic bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, New South Wales, Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of a house damaged by recent catastrophic bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, New South Wales, Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A damaged car sits in a charred area damaged by recent catastrophic bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, New South Wales, Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

About 100 homes are feared to have been destroyed by bushfires in the state of New South Wales over the weekend in "catastrophic" conditions affecting much of the southeast of Australia.

The bulk of the damage was recorded in New South Wales where temperatures of almost 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees fahrenheit) led the authorities to declare "catastrophic" conditions around Sydney, the second time the highest level of bushfire alert has been used since it was introduced 10 years ago. EFE-EPA