Kashmiri men ride a motorcycle in front of closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A man walks in front of closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard near a closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard near a closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard near a closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard near a closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard near a closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Stores across India's Kashmir Valley on Monday kept their shutters down amid a massive deployment of security forces as separatist leaders called for a complete shutdown throughout the restive region to protest the recent killings of civilians, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.

The Joint Resistance Leadership, headed by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Syed Ali Geelani, urged business owners to refuse to open their establishments on Monday and Tuesday.