Bill Browder speaks in the House of Representatives in The Hague, Netherlands, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

A businessman who has been an outspoken critic of Russia's president was taken into custody by Spanish police who were acting on an international arrest warrant but released shortly afterward when it was found that there were technical difficulties with the paperwork, police sources told EFE on Wednesday.

Bill Browder, an investment fund magnate with dual British and American nationality, and a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, was arrested Monday in Madrid on a warrant issued by Russia, as the financier himself acknowledged on his Twitter account.