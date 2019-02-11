US Nobel Prizewinner in Economics Paul Krugman (c) speaks at the World Government Summit on Feb. 10, 2019, in Dubai. EFE-EPA/JUAN VARELA

The World Government Summit in Dubai, attended by more than 4,000 delegates from 140 countries representing the business, cultural and political sectors, on Sunday featured speeches and discussions of peace, development and the present and future world economy.

The conference, organized annually by the government of the United Arab Emirates, included key international figures such as International Monetary Fund general director Christine Lagarde, several heads of state and assorted Nobel Prizewinners.