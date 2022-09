Immigrants sent from Texas on buses were dropped off outside the official residence of the US vice president in Washington on 15 September 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Immigrants sent from Texas were dropped off outside the official residence of the US vice president in Washington on 15 September 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Busloads of migrants from Texas arrive at US VP's official residence

Around 100 immigrants were dropped off Thursday near the official residence of the vice president of the United States after traveling from the border aboard buses chartered by the governor of Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican running for re-election in November, started bussing migrants to Washington in April to dramatize his complaint that Democratic President Joe Biden is not doing enough to help Texas manage what the governor calls a crisis on the Mexican border.