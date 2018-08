Venezuelan immigrants make a line at the border with Ecuador, at the Cebaf immigration checkpoint in Tumbes, Peru, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Ecuadorian police carry a Venezuelan immigrant who has a broken leg at the border with Ecuador, at the Cebaf immigration checkpoint in Tumbes, Peru, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Venezuelans are seen after arriving at the border crossing of Huaquillas, Ecuador, on Aug. 24, 2018. EFE/JOSÉ JÁCOME

Buses carrying Venezuelans to Peru on Friday through a humanitarian passage provided by Ecuador arrived late at night at the border pass of Huaquillas ahead of a deadline set by Lima.

Five out of 36 buses arrived shortly before 10 pm (03.00 GMT Saturday) after a journey of about 18 hours, just ahead of a midnight deadline from when Peru was expected to demand passports before allowing people into their territory. Until then, identity cards were also accepted.