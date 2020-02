A Japan Coast Guard boat transports infected passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship near the port of Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, 05 February 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS

Beijing, the bustling capital of China, where one can find anything, has become a ghostly megalopolis from where life seems to have vanished, as have its nearly 22 million inhabitants, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The former imperial capital displays deserted streets, closed stores and restaurants everywhere and very few people who dare to come out in the icy, winter air, wearing masks and latex gloves to avoid possible infections. EFE-EPA