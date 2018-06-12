Costa Rica's new president, Carlos Alvarado, on Tuesday in a speech before the Organization of American States in Washington emphasized the crisis in neighboring Nicaragua and lobbied for the defense of the democracies in the region.
Alvarado, who is on his first trip abroad since taking office, insisted before the 34 OAS member states that the situation in Nicaragua is getting "ever worse," and he urged Managua to abide by the recommendations of the International Commission on Human Rights to put an end to the violence.