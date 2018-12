View of one of the stations of Bogota's new mass transit cable car service, called TransMiCable - one of Colombia's largest public works projects - which was inaugurated on Dec. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

View of Bogota, Colombia, from the city's new mass transit cable car service, called TransMiCable, which was inaugurated on Dec. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA