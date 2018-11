Nov. 11, 2018: Courtesy image ofthe United States Forest Service in which a group of firefighter try to control the flames of the Camp Fire in BButte COunty, California. EPA/EFE/USFS

Officials in California's Butte County, where the gigantic "Camp Fire" erupted, reduced the number of missing persons to 993, although the death toll remains at 77, local media reported Monday.

The county sheriff's office updated the number of missing persons late Sunday, reducing the figure of 1,276 reported on Saturday by 283.