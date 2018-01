Louise Turpin (L-background) and attorney Jeff Moore (2-L background) David Turpin (C) and attorney Allison Lowe (Front L) and Attorney David Macher (R) appear in court for arraignment on charges against the two in relation to their 13 malnourished children found chained in their home in Riverside, California, USA, 18 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GINA FERAZZI /POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Louise Turpin (L) and attorney Jeff Moore (C) David Turpin (2-R) appear in court for arraignment on charges against the two in relation to their 13 malnourished children found chained in their home in Riverside, California, USA, 18 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FREDRICK J. BROWN / POOL

The home where 13 malnourished children allegedly chained by their parents were found in Perris, California, USA, 18 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin (L, at podium) speaks during a press conference announcing charges against David Turpin and Louise Turpin (photos displayed at right) in relation to their 13 malnourished children found chained in their home, in Riverside, California, USA, 18 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

A California couple that allegedly kidnapped and tortured their 13 children will not be able to contact them by any means for at least three years, a county judge ruled Wednesday.

Judge Emma Smith announced in Riverside, a city located about 100 km east of Los Angeles, that David and Louise Turpin will not be able to approach their children, aged between 2 and 29 years, or contact them via the telephone or email, unless they do so through their lawyer.