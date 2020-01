US pop star Michael Jackson addresses media during a press conference at the O2 Arena, 05 March 2009, in London, Britain. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Two lawsuits that accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing two minors were revived by a California appeals court on Friday after a new law came into effect.

The US media extensively covered the ruling, which is considered to be a partial victory for Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two alleged victims who gained prominence in 2018 after the release of the documentary "Leaving Neverland" in which they detailed their allegations against Jackson. EFE-EPA