Photographs of the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe get the attention of a visitor during the press preview of 'Costumes and Artifacts from the Extraordinary Life of Marilyn Monroe' exhibition at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Dresses and costumes worn by the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe are shown on display during the press preview of 'Costumes and Artifacts from the Extraordinary Life of Marilyn Monroe' exhibition at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A photograph and dress worn by the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe are shown during the press preview of 'Costumes and Artifacts from the Extraordinary Life of Marilyn Monroe' exhibition at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

An Andy Warhol serigraph and a dress worn by the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe in the movie 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' are shown on display during the press preview of 'Costumes and Artifacts from the Extraordinary Life of Marilyn Monroe' exhibition at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

An exhibition on dresses and costumes worn by legendary Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe is all set to open its doors to the public on Saturday at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills, California.

Clothes worn by the iconic actor, as well as beautiful, large-format photographs of Monroe by her friend, famed fashion and celebrity photographer Milton H. Greene, were on display at the press review on Friday evening, an efe-epa journalist reported.