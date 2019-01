File photo taken Nov. 11, 2018, showing an automobile workshop burned in the Camp Fire, in Butte County, California. EFE-EPA/ Peter Dasilva

Having just lived through the devastation caused by the California wildfires late last year, the residents of the affected areas are now facing the dangers of contaminated water.

Specifically, more than 60 percent of the public aquifers in western California are fed from areas affected by the fires, thus creating a serious risk of contamination of those waters, Clint Snyder, the assistant executive officer for the California Central Valley Water Board, told EFE.