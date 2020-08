Smoke from wildfires fills the skies over San Francisco on Monday, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER DASILVA

The impact from a weather system that threatened to bring dangerous lightning to fire-ravaged Northern California turned out to be much smaller than expected, authorities said Monday.

Cal Fire, the state agency that oversees firefighting efforts, had feared a repeat of the wave of thunderstorms accompanied by nearly 11,000 lightning strikes that ignited more than 360 blazes during the weekend of Aug. 15-16.