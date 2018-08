Smoke fills the sky from the River Fire as a helicopter heads to refill water while fire fighters look on in Lakeport, California, USA, 31 July 2018. The River and Ranch fire combined as the Mendocino Complex Fire. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A water tank truck fills up with water from a hydrant for support for the Mendocino Complex fire in Upper Lake, California, USA, 31 July 2018. The River and Ranch fires combined as the Mendocino Complex Fire. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

California firefighters and emergency services continued on Tuesday to try to contain about a dozen fires still active in the state which have devastated over 100,000 hectares, according to official data on Tuesday.

At least eight people have in recent weeks died in the fires, which have swept through California due to its hot and dry climate.