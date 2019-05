The pastor of the First Baptist Church of Maywood, California, Melvin Valiente (l), poses with Nicaraguan asylum-seeker Sergio Davila (r) on April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Salvadoran attorney Cindy Serrano (c) speaks at the First Baptist Church of Maywood, California, before pastor Melvin Valiente (2nd from right), who heads a group sponsoring Central Americans who are requesting asylum in the US. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Central Americans seeking refuge in the United States but who do not have a US relative who can help them request asylum are finding support from a network of sponsors organized by a Baptist group in Southern California.

"Many people come mainly from Central America fleeing for political reasons, to seek work and because of gang violence. Many qualify to request political asylum," Melvin Valiente, the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Maywood, a small city in Los Angeles County, told EFE.