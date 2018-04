Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert (2-R) responds to journalists' questions as Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones (C) listens in during a press conference at the District Attorney Crime Lab in Sacramento, California, United States, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/John G. Mabanglo

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones (C) responds to journalists' questions during a press conference at the District Attorney Crime Lab in Sacramento, California, United States, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/John G. Mabanglo

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones (L) responds to journalists' questions during a press conference at the District Attorney Crime Lab in Sacramento, California, United States, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/John G. Mabanglo

California authorities arrested a man who is believed to have committed 12 killings and at least 45 rapes across the state in the 1970s and '80s, the Sacramento County Sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 72, who was living in Sacramento's north side, is the person suspected to have been the infamous Golden State Killer, also known as the Original Night Stalker or the East Area Rapist.