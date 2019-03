California Gov. Gavin Newsom (C) announces at the state Capitol in Sacramento, California, that he signed an executive order imposing a moratorium on executions in that state, where nearly 740 inmates are on death row but capital punishment has not been employed since 2006. EPA-EFE/PETER DaSILVA

California's governor on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing a moratorium on executions in that state, where nearly 740 inmates are on death row but capital punishment has not been employed since 2006.

"The intentional killing of another person is wrong. And as governor, I will not oversee the execution of any individual," Gavin Newsom said in announcing his decision at the state Capitol in Sacramento.