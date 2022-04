Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting that left at least six people dead on April 3, 2022, in Sacramento, California. EPA/EFE/Peter Dasilva

A mass shooting on Sunday morning in Sacramento, California, left six people dead and 10 injured, local police in the California state capital reported.

The gunfire erupted about 2 am in the Sacramento downtown area, at the corner of 9th and K Streets, an entertainment district that was crowded with late-night partiers and bar-hoppers at that hour.