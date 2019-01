Members of the California state legislature visit a shelter in the Mexican border city of Tijuana that is putting up nearly 200 Central Americans who hope to obtain asylum in the United States. EFE-EPA/Joebeth Terriquez

Members of the California state legislature visited a shelter in this Mexican border city that is putting up nearly 200 Central Americans who hope to obtain asylum in the United States.

The surprise visit last Thursday afternoon was organized so that lawmakers could see close up and in detail the conditions migrants are living in, so they can find these afflicted families a way out of their difficulties.