An undated handout photo made available by the United States Forest Service (USFS) and the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) on Inciweb on Nov 20, 2018 shows firefighters battling the Camp Fire in Northern California, USA. EPA-EFE/USFS/NWCG HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout photo made available by Cal Fire Butte County shows firefighters, and the California Conservation Corps cleaning and organizing fire hoses that were used in the Camp Fire in Butte County as a steady rain falls in Butte County, California, USA, Nov 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAL FIRE BUTTE COUNTY / HANDOUT Mandatory credit: CAL FIRE BUTTE COUNTY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Cal Fire Butte County shows the California Conservation Corps utilities crews preparing for the coming rains with organization, sanitation, supply distribution, erosion control measures, due to the Camp Fire in Butte County, California, USA, Nov 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAL FIRE BUTTE COUNTY / HANDOUT Mandatory credit: CAL FIRE BUTTE COUNTY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Two more bodies have been found in the area devastated two weeks ago by the largest active fire in California, bringing the death toll to 83, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The number of missing in what is known as "Camp Fire" dropped to 563, 136 fewer than the number counted on Tuesday and almost half the figure posted earlier this week, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.