A hillside erupts in flames from the River Fire as fire fighters look on in Lakeport, California, USA, 31 July 2018. The River and Ranch Fires combined as the Mendocino Complex Fire. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A wildfire that started Thursday morning in northern California, has grown rapidly throughout the day, from 2,000 hectares affected to more than 7,000 ha in just six hours, forcing the evacuation of some 20,000 people, state authorities said.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Cal Fire, evacuation orders are active in the small towns of Pulga and Concow, in Butte County, as well as in the town of Paradise, with a population of about 26,000, and in the rural areas of Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley.