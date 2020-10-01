The landscape is desolate under an intense red sun, with kilometers of charred trees and an enormous column of smoke stretching out in the distance. In the sector where the biggest wildfire in California's history still burns, the only sign of life is the green of the marijuana plants.
California wildfires wreak havoc in the US
A 29 September 2020 photo of a marijuana-growing area of Post Mountain, California. EPA-EFE/Marc Arcas
A 29 Septiembre 2020 photo of a marijuana-growing area of Post Mountain, California. EPA-EFE/Marc Arcas
A 29 September 2020 photo of a sign advertising the services of a cannabis industry attorney on a road leading to marijuana plantations in Post Mountain, California. EPA-EFE/Marc Arcas