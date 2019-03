An undated file image from a video released by the militant group calling itself Islamic State (IS), purportedly showing the caliph of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, giving a speech in an unknown location, most likely Mosul, Iraq. EPA-EFE/ISLAMIC STATE VIDEO / HANDOUT

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi became on one of the world's most-wanted terrorist leaders when he proclaimed the Islamic State terror organization's so-called caliphate from a pulpit of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014.

At that time, the IS had conquered half of Syria and around a third of Iraq and had under its control not only the historic city of Mosul, where it filled a power vacuum left by an Iraqi army in retreat, but also Raqqa across the border in Syria.