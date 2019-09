Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during the general debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Egypt lives a Friday of uncertainty, in which there are calls for peaceful protests against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has just returned from New York early morning.

Such calls come one week after mass arrests in the country, with almost a thousand defendants in preventive detention for participating in the unusual demonstrations last week.