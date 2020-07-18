A member of the Florida National Guard administers a Covid-19 test at a walk-up testing location in Miami Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Volunteers deliver bags of food to residents at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday, 17 July 2020. A recent survey found that 14 percent of people in South Florida are dealing with food insecurity amid the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

An increasing number of people in Florida are advocating the reimposition of coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the Sunshine State, where the Covid-19 death toll topped 4,800 on Friday as the number of confirmed cases reached 327,241.