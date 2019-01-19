A woman from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement stands near a tree at the end of the 'Act X' demonstration (the 10th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Protesters from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement march with mock coffins to pay tribute to Yellow Vest protesters killed since the beginning of the movement (the deaths are attributed to road traffic accidents during road blocades, not due to clashes with police) as they take part in the 'Act X' demonstration (the 10th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Protesters from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement take part in the 'Act X' demonstration (the 10th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Protesters from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement take part in the 'Act X' demonstration (the 10th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday for the 10th consecutive weekend of demonstrations, despite efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to channel yellow-vest anger through public debates over the next two months, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In Paris, several thousand protesters clad in yellow reflective vests – known in France as gilets jaunes – some waving French flags, walked peacefully through the streets of the French capital under heavy police presence. About 80,000 police officers were deployed across the country, including 5,000 in Paris.