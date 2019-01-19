Thousands of protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday for the 10th consecutive weekend of demonstrations, despite efforts by President Emmanuel Macron to channel yellow-vest anger through public debates over the next two months, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
In Paris, several thousand protesters clad in yellow reflective vests – known in France as gilets jaunes – some waving French flags, walked peacefully through the streets of the French capital under heavy police presence. About 80,000 police officers were deployed across the country, including 5,000 in Paris.