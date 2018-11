A Palestinian boy inspects the rubble of a destroyed residential building after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Gaza Strip remained calm on Wednesday as a ceasefire announced the previous day between Israel and Palestinian militant groups appeared to hold, following two days of intense airstrikes and rocket fire, EFE reported.

A Palestinian man was wounded and detained by the Israeli army after approached the Gaza-Israel boundary fence Wednesday morning, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.