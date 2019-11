South Korean student protesters shout slogans and hold placards during a demonstration for democracy for Hong Kong, outside the Chinese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 23 November 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

Calm in Hong Kong on eve of elections that press support for protests

A relative calm dominated Hong Kong on the eve of district elections, which will be held on Sunday.

Voting will be held under strict security measures and conceived as a plebiscite that will measure the political pulse of the pro-democratic movement that has protested massively in the city streets since June.