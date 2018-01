Iranians burn US and Israel flags as they take part in a state organized rally against anti-government protests, in the city of Mashhad, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIMA NAJAF ZADEH

Iranians hold posters of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they take part in a state organized rally against anti-government protests, in the city of Mashhad, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIMA NAJAF ZADEH

Iranians take part in a state organized rally against anti-government protests, in the city of Mashhad, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIMA NAJAF ZADEH

Calm reigned in the streets of Tehran on Thursday, after the Iranian authorities ended the anti-government protests, while supporters of the regime took to the streets once again in other cities of Iran.

The main avenues and squares of the capital, including Enqelab square which was the scene of unrest and clashes in recent days, remained tranquil on Thursday.