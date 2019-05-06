A rocket fired from Gaza is intercepted by an Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile defence system, as seen from Sderot, Israel, May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians inspect a destroyed car of Hamas member Hamed Al-Khodari after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Gaza and parts of Israel close to the enclave awoke to relative calm on Monday morning as the Israeli military announced that it has lifted protective restrictions on its civilian population.

The Israeli announcement comes amid reports that a ceasefire brokered by Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar had been agreed with Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, following a surge of violence over the past two days which have left four Israelis and at least 25 Palestinians dead. There has not been any official confirmation of the ceasefire from either side.