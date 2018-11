Tourists view a Killing tree of victims who died during the Khmer Rouge regime at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A tourist looks at the remains of victims who died during the Khmer Rouge regime at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

The remains of victims who died during the Khmer Rouge regime are on display at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

An international tribunal in Cambodia on Friday will deliver its verdict against the last two surviving leaders of the Khmer Rouge regime, who are accused of genocide and crimes against humanity over the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people between 1975 and 1979.

The accused are the former number two and ideologue of the communist regime, Nuon Chea, 92 and former Head of State Khieu Samphan, 87, respectively.