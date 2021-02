Prime Minister Hun Sen's sons, Hun Manet (seated L), Hun Manith (seated C) and Hun Many (seated R), register to receive a dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A medical staff administers a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine to Hun Manith (R), Prime Minister Hun Sen's eldest son, at Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A medical staff administers a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine to Hun Manet (R), Prime Minister Hun Sen's eldest son, at Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

The son of Cambodia's prime minister on Wednesday morning received the first Covid-19 vaccine dose in the country on day one of a roll-out of the drug produced by China's Sinopharm.

Hun Manet, deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces and widely tipped to take over from his father Prime Minister Hun Sen, received the first dose at Calmette Hospital in the capital Phnom Penh. EFE-EPA