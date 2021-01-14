Police officers block Prum Chantha, wife of former official of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kak Komphear, outside the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 14 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Former activists of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) sit in a police truck as they arrive at the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 14 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian court on Thursday began a mass trial of more than 60 people linked to the country's opposition party and critics of the government who face charges such as treason and incitement.

Sixty-one defendants were summoned to appear in court Thursday out of around 120 people, mostly affiliated with the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), which was dissolved by the country's Supreme Court in 2017 in the run-up to the 2018 general election. The party was the only threat to the rule of strongman Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP), which went on to take all seats in parliament at the polls.