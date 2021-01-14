A Cambodian court on Thursday began a mass trial of more than 60 people linked to the country's opposition party and critics of the government who face charges such as treason and incitement.
Sixty-one defendants were summoned to appear in court Thursday out of around 120 people, mostly affiliated with the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), which was dissolved by the country's Supreme Court in 2017 in the run-up to the 2018 general election. The party was the only threat to the rule of strongman Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP), which went on to take all seats in parliament at the polls.