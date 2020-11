Cambodian-American human-rights activist and lawyer Theary Chan Seng (C) arrives at the Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 26 November 2020. EFE-EPA/KITH SEREY

More than 100 politicians and activists opposed to the government of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen began Thursday their trials for treason and other accusations allegedly committed before the judicial dissolution in 2017 of the main opposition party.