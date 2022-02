Children stand in line waiting to receive a dose of Sinovac vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a health center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 23 February 2022. EFE-EPA/KITH SEREY

Cambodian authorities began Wednesday in several cities of the country the vaccination of children between 3 and 5 to stop the strong coronoavirus omicron variant outbreak in a country, where more than 90 percent of the population is fully immunized.

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the measure Tuesday in a speech collected by the Khmer Times newspaper, saying 25 percent of infections by the omicron variant were among children of that age after ending the campaign for those between 5 and 11.