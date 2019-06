A Cambodian rescue team performs search-and-rescue duties at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROS PINA

A Cambodian and Chinese rescue team search for missing workers at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Sihanoukville province, Cambodia, in the wee hours of June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian and Chinese rescue team search for missing workers at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Sihanoukville province, Cambodia, in the wee hours of June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian and Chinese rescue team search for missing workers at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Sihanoukville province, Cambodia, in the wee hours of June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

The death toll from the collapse of a seven-story building under construction in southern Cambodia has climbed to 17 and the number of injured people to 24, local authorities said Sunday.

The building – owned by a Chinese company – collapsed in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday in the coastal city of Sihanoukville, located some 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.