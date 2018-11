Cambodian sodiers walk during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (L) greets well-wishers on an official car near Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) during a ceremony at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A portrait of the late king Norodom Sihanouk (top, R) during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian students release balloons during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia's king and prime minister along with officials and foreign dignitaries were among the thousands who turned out in Phnom Penh on Friday to celebrate the country's 65th Independence Day.

The late King Norodom Sihanouk declared independence from France in 1953.