Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen during a plenary session at the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Cambodian government denied Monday the signing of a secret agreement with Beijing to give China the use a naval base on the Gulf of Thailand.

Quoting unnamed US and allied officials, The Wall Street Journal reported that Phnom Penh and Beijing signed an agreement this spring that would guarantee China exclusive access to part of the Cambodian Navy’s Ream base in Sihanoukville province.