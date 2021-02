A school is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A health officer (R) looks at people queueing for COVID-19 tests at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia announced it has detected three cases of the more contagious United Kingdom Covid-19 variant among its new infections on Tuesday, which comes amid efforts to control a spreading community cluster that has risen to almost 100 cases in three days.

The Ministry of Health announced 25 new cases Tuesday, including 23 in the community, bringing the total local cluster cases to 99 since Saturday. Until then, the last local infection was recorded in November. EFE-EPA