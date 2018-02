Cambodian Prince Norodom Ranariddh (R), President of the Royalist FUNCINPEC Party, arrives at the National Assembly for a plenary session in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

The Cambodian parliament on Wednesday approved a penal reform banning offenses and insults to the country's monarchy, despite criticism from rights groups who fear that the government may use it to crack down on dissidents.

The proposal was unanimously approved in the lower house, where the ruling Cambodia People's Party enjoys an absolute majority, particularly since the main opposition party was expelled from the National Assembly after it was declared illegal in November last year.