Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen greets well-wishers during the opening ceremony of a new session of parliament at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 05 September 2018. Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni presided over the official opening session of parliament after the sixth national assembly elections on 29 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) walks past the honor guard as he arrives at the opening ceremony of a new session of parliament at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 05 September 2018. Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni presided over the official opening session of parliament after the sixth national assembly elections on 29 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin (C-L) arrives at the opening ceremony of a new session of parliament at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 05 September 2018. Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni presided over the official opening session of parliament after the sixth national assembly elections on 29 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (C) greets elected members of Parliament from Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party, during the opening ceremony of a new session of parliament at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 05 September 2018. Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni presided over the official opening session of parliament after the sixth national assembly elections on 29 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (L) greets well-wishers as he arrives at the opening ceremony of a new session of parliament at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 05 September 2018. Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni presided over the official opening session of parliament after the sixth national assembly elections on 29 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

King Sihamoni of Cambodia presided over the opening ceremony of the country's new Parliament on Wednesday, formed after the Jul. 29 elections where the ruling Cambodian People's Party won all 125 seats at stake.

It is the first time that Cambodia has a single party parliament since, with the help of the United Nations, in 1993 it held the first democratic elections after more than two decades of civil war between several factions, including the Khmer Rouge.