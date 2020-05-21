The National Museum during the temporarily closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 21 May 2020. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

The Cambodian authorities on Wednesday lifted orders issued mid-March that prohibited travelers from Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Iran, France and the United States from entering the country on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new order issued on Wednesday by the health ministry, however, requires all those traveling to Cambodia to produce a certificate stating that they had tested negative for COVID-19 and issued in the previous 72 hours prior to their arrival as well as health insurance with a minimum cover of $50,000. EFE-EPA