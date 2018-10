Cambodian wrestlers fight during a match that marks the day of the dead, also named the ancestors' day, in Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, Cambodia, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian man holds his horse as he attends a race that marks the day of the dead, also named the ancestors' day, in Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, Cambodia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian man rides his horse during a race that marks the day of the dead, also named the ancestors' day, in Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, Cambodia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian men ride their buffalos during a race that marks the day of the dead, also named the ancestors' day, in Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, Cambodia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian female wrestlers fight during a match that marks the day of the dead, also named the ancestors' day, in Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, Cambodia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian village in Kandal on Tuesday celebrated the end of the Festival of the Dead, or Pchum Ben, with buffalo and horse races and traditional Khmer wrestling.

In the Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, female and male wrestlers pounded each other in separate bouts in front of a large audience, according to an efe-epa journalist.