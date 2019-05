A woman prays next to a stupa of victims who died during the Khmer Rouge regime as she attends a ceremony at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Women react during a ceremony at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

A scene from the notorious 'Killing Fields' is re-enacted during a ceremony at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Dressed in black uniforms, Cambodian actors on Monday re-enacted the atrocities of the hardline-Communist Khmer Rouge on the country’s National Day of Remembrance.

The performance, on what is also known as the Day of Anger, was held at Choeung Ek Genocidal Center (or the Killing Fields) around 17 kilometers (10.6 miles) south of capital Phnom Penh.